‘BMF’ Trailer: Meet the ‘Kings’ of ‘Motherf–ing’ Detroit (Video)

Mount up: Starz released the trailer for 50 Cent’s new drama “BMF” (“Black Mafia Family”), which is inspired by the story of brother Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s gang in 1980s Detroit.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

The Flenory Boys had “a product (coke, later crack) that creates its own demand,” the sneak peek lays out. With Demetrius’s “vision” and Terry’s “brains,” “can’t nobody mess with us, man,” as “Big Meech” puts it.

That’s not even his best motivation speech in the trailer.

“Nobody gave nobody s— in this country, T,” he tells his brother. “They didn’t give us our freedom, or the right to vote. We had to fight for that s—. That’s the same way as us fighting for independence in this game.”

Meet the “kings of the motherf—ing D” on all Starz platforms Sept. 26 (at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz proper).

As TheWrap exclusively reported earlier this week, Eminem is set to make an appearance on new upcoming drama “BMF” (“Black Mafia Family”). The emcee and 50 Cent mentor has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo playing real-life teenage FBI informant White Boy Rick in one episode.

“BMF” stars the previously announced cast of Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who is the real-life son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Da’Vinchi, who plays “Southwest T.” Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris round out the series regulars. Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris have recurring roles, while La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg and Serayah are book as recurring guest stars.

In addition to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, showrunner Randy Huggins, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements executive produce. Tasha Smith will direct multiple episodes and executive produce. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television. The series was filmed in Atlanta and Detroit.