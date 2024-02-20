One of CBS’ sweetest sitcoms will say farewell this year when “Bob Hearts Abishola” comes to an end after Season 5. Starring Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly”) and Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù (“Transparent”) as the eponymous lovers Bob and Abishola, the series follows their unlikely but heartwarming romance.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” has been unfolding its charming love story — and landmark moment in Nigerian representation on screen — since 2019, and fans have one more season before it ends.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the final episodes of “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

When does “Bob Hearts Abishola” Season 5 premiere?

“Bob Hearts Abishola” Season 5 premiered Monday, Feb. 12, on CBS.

New episodes will premiere on Mondays at 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET, following new episodes of “The Neighborhood.”

Season 5 Release Schedule:

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

S.5, Ep.1: “The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son” – Feb. 12

S.5, Ep.2: “Kill the Cat” – Feb. 19

S.5, Ep.3: “The Devil’s Hot Tub” – Feb. 26

Where is “Bob Hearts Abishola” streaming?

New episodes of “Bob Hearts Abishola” will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For folks who subscribe to Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan), Season 5 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Max.

Is Season 5 the final season?

Yes, sadly CBS canceled “Bob Hearts Abishola” and Season 5 will be the final season… at least for now.

Producer and actress Gina Yashere recently said she hopes the series might find second life at a new home. “I’m leaving that to Chuck [Lorre] because he’s the boss. But we’re hoping. There’s nothing that can stop someone else picking up the show and continuing the legacy, and I’m all for it,” Yashere told TheWrap. “I’ll be here ready with my laptop, ready to take the show to whoever wants it next. Netflix, where are ya?”

Watch the Season 5, Episode 2 previews