nigeria nollywood

Folake Olowofoyeku, David Oyewlowo, Gina Yashere and Yvonne Orji (Photo illustration by TheWrap; Getty Images)

Hooray for ‘Nollywood': How Nigerian Actors Are Bringing Cultural Authenticity to Hollywood

by | December 30, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”I love telling stories that don’t require assimilation,“ “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji says

Some fun facts about Nigeria: It’s the seventh most populated country in the world, with more than 200 million people. The official language is English but more than 500 dialects are spoken within its borders, including Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. The capital is Abuja, the national anthem is “Arise, O Compatriots” and its biggest national export, as everybody knows, is movie and TV actors.

Actually, its biggest export is oil, but actors aren’t far behind.

Diane Haithman

diane@thewrap.com

