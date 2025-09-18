Disney CEO Bob Iger is being slammed online for his “cowardice” after ABC’s decision to temporarily pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live” over the late night host’s Charlie Kirk remarks.

“To see Bob Iger show this kind of cowardice and bend the knee again,” sportswriter Dan Le Batard wrote on Bluesky on Thursday. “Again with Trump. Not the first time. Because what happens here is once you’re a coward who’s extorted, the bully is going to keep extorting the coward.”

"To see Bob Iger show this kind of cowardice and bend the knee again. Again with Trump. Not the first time. Because what happens here is once you're a coward who's extorted, the bully is going to keep extorting the coward.”



– Dan reacts to the Jimmy Kimmel Show being pulled off… pic.twitter.com/8UJeaIO9KM — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 18, 2025

Keith Olbermann, meanwhile, flat-out called Iger a “w—re” for seemingly allowing President Donald Trump to get his way.

“I’ve know Disney chairman Bob Iger since 1979. He’s now made it official: he’s a whore,” the commentator wrote.

I've known Disney chairman Bob Iger since 1979. He's now made it official: he's a whore — Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) 2025-09-18T01:39:41.317Z

The backlash against Iger comes after ABC indefinitely suspended Kimmel’s late night program in the wake of the host’s Monday comments related to Charlie Kirk’s shooter.

As TheWrap previously reported, Kimmel raised hackles on the right for criticizing the response by “the MAGA gang” to the Kirk assassination, and implying the shooter might have come from that world. That led to a rising firestorm and an open threat by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to take action against ABC and its affiliated stations. First Nexstar, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates, and then ABC parent Disney, quickly followed by pulling Kimmel off the air on Wednesday.

Since then, people have taken to social media to air out their disdain for Disney’s actions — or lack thereof. Check out some of the online reactions, below.

Bob Iger is a traitor to American democracy. So is every ABC executive who agreed to suspend Jimmy Kimmel. https://t.co/VhfLwbbFPY — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 17, 2025

A new world where Karl Rove makes sense and Bob Iger is without scruples. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher.bsky.social) 2025-09-18T02:09:31.755Z

Bob Iger is a traitor to American democracy. So is every ABC executive who agreed to suspend Jimmy Kimmel. https://t.co/VhfLwbbFPY — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 17, 2025

It’s kinda wild watching all the network heads that tried to bully us writers and actors during the strike let themselves get hoed out by Trump with no pushback. Where your spine at Bob Iger? — hotpot dasani (@raesanni) September 18, 2025

Disney is going to end up making jesus movies for empty theaters when all is said and done. Fuck Bob Iger. — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) September 18, 2025

bob iger could’ve walked off into the sunset after resigning before covid but his massive ego made him come back and basically kill all the goodwill he had. he’s absolutely killed his reputation. — perry (@wdwperry) September 18, 2025