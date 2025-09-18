Bob Iger Slammed Online for ‘Cowardice’ After ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely

“A new world where Karl Rove makes sense and Bob Iger is without scruples,” Kara Swisher writes

Raquel Harris
Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel (Getty Images)
Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel (Getty Images)

Disney CEO Bob Iger is being slammed online for his “cowardice” after ABC’s decision to temporarily pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live” over the late night host’s Charlie Kirk remarks.

“To see Bob Iger show this kind of cowardice and bend the knee again,” sportswriter Dan Le Batard wrote on Bluesky on Thursday. “Again with Trump. Not the first time. Because what happens here is once you’re a coward who’s extorted, the bully is going to keep extorting the coward.”

Keith Olbermann, meanwhile, flat-out called Iger a “w—re” for seemingly allowing President Donald Trump to get his way.

“I’ve know Disney chairman Bob Iger since 1979. He’s now made it official: he’s a whore,” the commentator wrote.

The backlash against Iger comes after ABC indefinitely suspended Kimmel’s late night program in the wake of the host’s Monday comments related to Charlie Kirk’s shooter.

As TheWrap previously reported, Kimmel raised hackles on the right for criticizing the response by “the MAGA gang” to the Kirk assassination, and implying the shooter might have come from that world. That led to a rising firestorm and an open threat by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to take action against ABC and its affiliated stations. First Nexstar, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates, and then ABC parent Disney, quickly followed by pulling Kimmel off the air on Wednesday.

Since then, people have taken to social media to air out their disdain for Disney’s actions — or lack thereof. Check out some of the online reactions, below.

A new world where Karl Rove makes sense and Bob Iger is without scruples.

Kara Swisher (@karaswisher.bsky.social) 2025-09-18T02:09:31.755Z
