Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Co., is joining venture-capital firm Thrive Capital as a Venture Partner. Thrive Capital announced the news Tuesday.

“Bob will bring his experience and expertise to bear in mentoring our founders as they build iconic companies spanning multiple industries, including healthcare, consumer technology, financial services, enterprise software, and more,” Thrive announced in a blog post. “Today’s complex and dynamic times require bold leadership, and we can think of no one better suited than him to mentor Thrive companies as they forge new ground.”

“I look forward to working with the extraordinarily talented team at Thrive as they strive to build and nurture companies that will be future industry leaders across key sectors,” Iger stated in the same post. “I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to do and I’m excited to join them in this important endeavor.”

In his time as CEO at Disney from 2005 to 2020, Iger oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox. He also launched its streaming platform Disney+.

He retired as executive chairman in December.