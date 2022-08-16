After the eventful finale of “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk thanked fans, as well as the cast and crew, for all their support in making the “Breaking Bad” prequel a hit.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and ‘Better Call Saul,’ and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely,” he said in the video he posted late Monday night. “It’s just too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully.”

He continued, “It’s a mystery to me how it even happened. Thank you for watching. I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for giving me the chance I did nothing to deserve this part, but I hope I earned it over six seasons. The cast around me Rhea Seehorn, Michael McCann, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, and everyone else. I mean, Giancarlo Esposito. They all made me a better actor than I am just working with them or watching them work.”

Odenkirk went on to say: “It’s been an unbelievable experience. I want to thank the crew in Albuquerque. these people are the most beautiful sweetheart working pros. I will never be around so many great people doing their jobs so well. I can’t imagine it. God bless you guys for everything you did to make the show.”

He also thanked the fans “for giving us a chance,” in following up the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad.”

“We came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren’t. We were given a chance. And hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us,” he said.

He summed up the show as “a closely observed idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy. A little slow at times. But in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people.”

“Better Call Saul” is nominated for three Emmys, including Odenkirk for Lead Actor in a Drama, Rhea Seehorn for Supporting Actress in a Drama, and Outstanding Drama Series.

Watch video of Odenkirk’s thank you below.