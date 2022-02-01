Bob Odenkirk-David Cross Cult Comedy ‘Guru Nation’ in Development at Paramount+

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross have set a new comedy with Paramount+.

The docu-style comedy series, called “Guru Nation,” will star Odenkirk and Cross as rival cult gurus that are “manipulating the minds of their deluded followers.” Odenkirk and Cross are co-creators on the project, with “Borat 2” director Jason Woliner on board to direct.

The announcement was made during the streaming service’s Television Critics Association press tour day on Tuesday.

Odenkirk, Cross and Woliner all executive produce alongside Marc Provissiero. Naomi Odenkirk and Tim Sarkes also serve as executive producers. Paramount Television Studios is the studio.

As a duo, Cross and Odenkirk are best known for their HBO sketch comedy series in mid 1990s, “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” as well as for their much more recent Netflix series “W/ Bob & David.” Odenkirk is even better known for his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” the latter of which ends its six-season run this year.

“Guru Nation” was one of two new series in development that Paramount+ announced on Tuesday. The streaming service is also remaking the film “Urban Cowboy” as a TV series with James Pondsolt directing and co-writing with Benjamin Percy. Additionally, “Dear White People’s” Justin Simien was tapped to write and direct Paramount+’s upcoming “Flashdance” remake.