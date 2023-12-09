Bob Odenkirk Series ‘Lucky Hank’ Canceled After One Season on AMC

The adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man” was cocreated by Paul Lieberstein

"Lucky Hank" (AMC)

Bob Odenkirk’s dramedy series “Lucky Hank,” which is a TV adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man,” has been canceled by AMC after its first season.

“We’re proud of ‘Lucky Hank’ and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew,” AMC said in a statement provided to media outlets.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

The development marks the end of Odenkirk’s stint at the cable network run after playing his iconic role as James “Jimmy” Morgan, better known as Saul Goodman, in the hit drug and crime series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

“Lucky Hank,” a “midlife crisis tale” centered on William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr., an English teacher serving at an underfunded Railton College in the Pennsylvania. While there, his life starts to go awry when he starts to go through marital issues and his estranged father retires and moves to his hometown.

TheWrap has reached out to AMC for request for comment.

“The Office” star, executive producer and writer Paul Lieberstein co-created the series alongside Aaron Zelman, which premiered on March 19. Odenkick also served as an executive producer. The series starred Mireille Enos, Suzanne Cryer, Sara Amini, Olivia Scott Welch and more.

