A Florida judge permanently blocked Monday the release of details surrounding the death of actor Bob Saget.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” Brian Bieber, the attorney representing the Saget family wrote in a statement to TheWrap. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.

The ruling, which was electronically filed Friday afternoon, comes after a temporary injunction that blocked the public release of any records from the investigation into Saget’s death. The temporary injunction resulted from a lawsuit filed by Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters back in February.

In court documents filed last month, Circuit Court Judge Vincent S. Chiu wrote, “The Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Rizzo and Saget’s three daughters filed a lawsuit one week after it was confirmed that the actor and comedian died of head trauma. The complaint sought to prevent the release of “statutorily protected autopsy information,” along with audio, video and photographic information related to the autopsy.

Saget died Jan. 9 at age 65 in his hotel room in Florida following a comedy performance the evening of Jan. 8. The following day, his family announced that examiners determined he died from head trauma, with multiple fractures in the back of his head and around his eyes, likely as a result from falling backwards. No drugs or alcohol were involved. On Feb. 10, the Orange County, Florida, Medical Examiner confirmed that statement and added that Saget was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report