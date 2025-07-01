Bob Vylan Responds to Glastonbury Controversy: ‘We Are Not for the Death of Jews’

U.K. punk duo Bob Vylan released a statement on Tuesday morning responding to the controversy surrounding their Glastonbury performance over the weekend, in which they led chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine.”

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people,” they said in a post on social media. “We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”

“We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story,” Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan continued.

While the festival itself and the BBC have distanced themselves from the pair, Bob Vylan’s statement notably comes after local authorities launched a criminal investigation into Saturday’s performance, as well as that of Kneecap.

“Video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday has been reviewed,” the Avon and Somerset police revealed in a Monday statement. “Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.”

“This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage. The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes,” they added. “We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.”

Additionally, the duo has been dropped by their agents at UTA and, according to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, have also had their U.S. visas revoked for speaking out against Israel while supporting Palestine.

You can read Bob Vylan’s full statement, below.