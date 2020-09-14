Go Pro Today

Woodward Says He Sat on Trump Coronavirus Tapes Because They Didn’t Contain Anything People Didn’t Already Know

“Publishing something at that point would not have been telling people anything they didn’t know,” says journalist of Trump’s February admission coronavirus was deadly

| September 14, 2020 @ 8:19 AM

Journalist Bob Woodward defended his decision to wait until September to release proof that President Trump knew and downplayed how “deadly” the coronavirus was back in February and March.

“In February, I thought it was all about China,” Woodward told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on Monday’s “Today.”

The veteran journalist, whose book “Rage” drops Tuesday, continued, “Because the President had told me about a discussion with Chinese President Xi — and if you look at what was known in February — the virus was not on anyone’s mind. No one was suggesting changing behavior. Then when it exploded in March, as you know, there were 30,000 new cases a day. Publishing something at that point would not have been telling people anything they didn’t know. They knew very clearly that it was dangerous.”

Guthrie pushed Woodward, saying, “You know, understanding that hindsight is 20/20 vision and it may have taken time to put at the pieces together, one thing was abundantly clear: He tells you on February 7th this is five times more deadly than the flu and it’s airborne. Then, in the weeks following, he was saying it was just a flu and it would ‘disappear.’ You knew right then and there there was a contradiction between what he told you and what he was telling the public.”

Woodward, who’s faced mounting criticism for sitting on audio of the president saying he intentionally downplayed the threat until just before the September release of his second Trump administration tell-all, responded, “If there was any suggestion I had that was about the United States, I would have of course published. I think I have public health — public safety — responsibility, but there was no indication in February. In March, everyone knew what Trump had told me that it applied to the United States. The key here, Savannah, is that in May, three months later, I learned the key piece of evidence: That on January 28th, ten days before that February call, the president was warned by his national security adviser in a top-secret meeting that the virus is going to be the greatest national security threat to your presidency.”

In a Washington Post article last Wednesday, it was revealed that on Feb. 7, Trump told Woodward that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” and more serious than “your strenuous flu.”

In public remarks Feb. 26, Trump told the public the coronavirus was “like a regular flu.”

Watch above, via Today.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Herman Cain Getty Images
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • Tom Seaver
1 of 33

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content