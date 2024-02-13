Bobbie Jean Carter, the older sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, died of an accidental drug overdose, Florida authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The cause of the 41-year-old’s death on Dec. 23 was “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department. The manner of death was listed as “accidental.”

According to the report, Carter’s roommate found her unresponsive in the bathroom of her Florida home around 7 a.m. and she was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa an hour later.

Her medical history included schizophrenia, for which she had been prescribed quetiapine. The other “preliminary meds” she was taking included propranolol (for anxiety), omeprazole (for indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux) and clindamycin (an antibiotic).

She was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death, People reported on Tuesday. According to the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office, no narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found in Carter’s bedroom or bathroom.

Her death sadly followed that of younger brother Aaron, who was found dead at his home in November 2o22. In April 2023, the coroner ruled that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking Xanax and inhaling aerosol.

Angel Carter, Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter at the Reality Remix Really Awards October 24, 2006 in Los Angeles (CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

She worked as a wardrobe stylist for Aaron in the early 2000s. She also appeared on the family’s reality show “House of Carters.”

Her death was confirmed at the time by her mother, Jane Carter, who told TMZ, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Jane was referring to her daughter Leslie, who also died of a drug overdose. She was 25 at the time of her death in 2012. Leslie also appeared on “House of Carters” and her 2001 song “Like Wow!” was featured on the “Shrek” soundtrack.