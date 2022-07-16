NASCAR star driver Bobby East died Wednesday afternoon after he was stabbed at a gas station in Westminster, California, CBS Sports has confirmed.

The 37-year-old three-time national champion was filling up his tank at a 76 gas station when he was confronted by a man who stabbed him in the chest. According to a Westminster PD press release, law enforcement received a call at 5:51 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground. He was transported to a trauma center by paramedics, where he died of his injuries. No motive has been disclosed at this time.

Although the release did not identify East by name, the United States Auto Club reported Friday that he had passed away two days prior, and multiple reports later confirmed the link.

Suspect Trent William Millsap, 27, was shot and killed Friday after police learned that he was staying in an Anaheim apartment, CBS Sports reported. No officers were injured in the SWAT raid and ensuing shootout with Millsap, who reportedly had an outstanding parole warrant at the time of his death, though a police dog sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot.

East, a native of Torrance, California, was the son of Janice and USAC Hall of Famer Bob East. The Indiana racer found great success in USAC, winning 56 USAC-sanctioned titles and competing for NASCAR in the early 2000s. In 2001, Speed Sport reported, a 16-year-old East became the youngest driver ever to win a USAC midget race. He would go on to take the championship in 2004, and won his second and third USAC Silver Crown back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s with a heavy heart I make this post, my Brother passed away last night, it hasn’t hit me yet that he is gone,” his sister wrote in a Thursday Facebook post. “Please send your thoughts as we prepare for this hard journey. I love you so much Bro.”

A spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.