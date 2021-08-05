Bobby Eaton, Pro Wrestling Star, Dies at 62

Bobby Eaton, a pro wrestling star, died Wednesday of unknown causes. He was 62 years old.

Eaton’s sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, posted news of his death to Facebook: “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him.”

According to wrestling news sites, Eaton was hospitalized after a bad fall in July, but it is unknown whether that event had anything to do with his death.

What is known is what an impact that World Championship Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance league star — who was known as “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton — had on fans and peers, who memorialized him online Thursday morning.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered,” said a tweet from the NWA.

Wrestling writer Sean Ross Sapp pointed his followers to some of Eaton’s fights, urging them, “Younger wrestlers and wrestling fans, seek these out. Bobby Eaton was the man. May he rest in peace.”

Wrestling fundraising organization the Cauliflower Alley Club and wrestler Frankie Kazarian were also among those to pay tribute to Eaton, with Kazarian writing, “A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling. A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir.”