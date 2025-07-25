Bobby Lee, who is known for starring as Carrie Bradshaw’s podcast cohost Jackie Nee in the first two seasons of “And Just Like That,” said he believes his absence from the third season could be due to the show’s effort to remove diversity from the series.

“Some of the woke elements of the show, they got rid of, and I think I was part of that,” Lee told Entertainment Weekly during an interview published Friday at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

“I think Sara [Ramirez] didn’t come back and some other people. They tried to put minorities in, and — I don’t know. I never saw the show,” the comedian added, noting that he was initially apprehensive about joining the series because it was n0t his “brand.”

“I was super scared to do it,” Lee explained. “But I did it. I walked through the fear.”

Despite the outcome, Lee said that he enjoyed working with star Sarah Jessica Parker and the show’s production team.

“Sarah Jessica Parker is the nicest person I’ve ever met. She made me feel so at ease,” Lee said. “I like everyone on there. It was fun. I never have bad blood with anybody. You know what I mean? I am nice. I show up on time.”

“And Just Like That,” the spinoff series to the hit TV comedy-romance show “Sex and the City,” premiered its third season on May 29.