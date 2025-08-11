Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Founder of ‘Layla’ Fame and ‘Exile on Main St.’ Session Player,’ Dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, founding member of Derek and the Dominos whose soulful keyboard and vocals shaped the band’s only album, “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” and whose session work is heard on records by George Harrison, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, has died. He was 77.

Following a brief illness, Whitlock died early Sunday morning in his Texas home surrounded by family and friends, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Whitlock grew up immersed in the Southern soul scene, becoming the first white artist signed to Stax Records. He recorded as a teen with acts including Sam & Dave and Booker T. & the M.G.’s, later joining Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, a loose collective of touring musicians that included Clapton, Carl Radle and Jim Gordon.

In 1970 the foursome formed Derek and the Dominos in 1970, releasing their only studio album that year. Though met with modest sales, the record — featuring the title track “Layla” — would go on to be regarded as one of rock’s landmark works. The group disbanded in 1971 amid personal struggles and the death of guitarist Duane Allman.

Whitlock’s session work included contributions to George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” Dr. John’s “The Sun, Moon & Herbs,” Doris Troy’s self-titled album and uncredited – but key – passages on the Rolling Stones’ seminal “Exile on Main St.“ He also released four solo albums in the 1970s before stepping away from the industry.

Whitlock was also a prolific songwriter — he co-wrote half of Layla’s original tracks, including “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Tell the Truth” — and his compositions have been recorded by artists from Sheryl Crow to Derek Trucks.

In the 1990s, Whitlock returned to recording and frequently collaborated with his wife, CoCo Carmel. He reunited with Clapton in 2000 for a televised performance of “Bell Bottom Blues.”