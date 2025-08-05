Ozzy Osbourne Died of a Heart Attack

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed to be a heart attack, according to his death certificate publicly filed in London on Tuesday.

The document further noted that the Black Sabbath frontman and beloved Prince of Darkness also suffered from Parkinson’s disease prior to his death at age 76 two weeks ago. He was initially diagnosed in 2019.

According to The New York Times, the specific causes of death were listed as: “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the Osbourne family previously shared in a July 22 statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Osbourne’s death also came just three weeks after he took part in a retirement concert with Black Sabbath at England’s Villa Park.

The music legend is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne and his six children — Elliot Kingsley, Louis Osbourne, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.