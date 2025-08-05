Ozzy Osbourne Died of a Heart Attack

The Black Sabbath frontman and beloved Prince of Darkness also suffered from Parkinson’s disease prior to his death at 76

JD Knapp
Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California
Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed to be a heart attack, according to his death certificate publicly filed in London on Tuesday.

The document further noted that the Black Sabbath frontman and beloved Prince of Darkness also suffered from Parkinson’s disease prior to his death at age 76 two weeks ago. He was initially diagnosed in 2019.

According to The New York Times, the specific causes of death were listed as: “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the Osbourne family previously shared in a July 22 statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Osbourne’s death also came just three weeks after he took part in a retirement concert with Black Sabbath at England’s Villa Park.

The music legend is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne and his six children — Elliot Kingsley, Louis Osbourne, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Hulk Hogan (Getty Images)
Read Next
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Confirmed to Be a Heart Attack

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments