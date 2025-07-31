Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Confirmed to Be a Heart Attack

A week after his death shocked the world, it has been confirmed that legendary WWE star Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack.

According to a report by Pinellas County Forensic Science Center in Florida, Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack. The cardiac arrest was deemed to have been the result of natural causes. The New York Post was first to report Hogan’s cause of death.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was 71 when he died in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24. Police arrived at his home following a call about a cardiac arrest and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the facility.

The forensic report also revealed that Hogan had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a disorder that results in irregular heart beats. His cancer history was not previously disclosed to the public. The report includes an approval for Hogan’s body to be cremated.

Hogan died just three days after the television rights to “Real American Freestyle,” the wrestling league started by him, Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein, were acquired by Fox Nation. In an official statement following Hogan’s death, Bronstein said, “We lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit.”

Hogan’s professional wrestling career began in the late 1970s, and he went on to become one of the sport’s most influential and iconic figures. His time at the World Wrestling Federation helped elevate pro wrestling in the public consciousness and made him an enduring American icon and public figure.

In the days following his death, many have shared tributes to Hogan, including fellow pro wrestlers John Cena and Ric Flair. On Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, addressed her father’s passing publicly for the first time.

“He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have,” Brooke wrote on Instagram. “His life was one worth celebrating—and always will be.”