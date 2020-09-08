‘Bob’s Burgers': The Belchers Face an Epidemic in New Season 11 Promo (Exclusive Video)

“Bob’s Burgers” is back with a new season later this month and, much like the rest of us, the Belcher family is facing a public health crisis.
A new promo for the upcoming 11th season released by Fox on Tuesday, teases an upcoming episode titled “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” in which a pinworm epidemic hits the local community, derailing Linda’s plans to take her family to the symphony. Maybe not a global coronavirus pandemic, but still pretty bad.
The new season of “Bob’s Burgers” premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 on Fox.
“Bob’s Burgers” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also executive producer.
Read descriptions of the first two episodes of the season below.
“Dream A Little Bob of Bob” airing Sunday, Sept. 27: Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her – in the all-new “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” season premiere episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Guest Voice Cast: Andy Kindler as Mort; Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder; Jack McBrayer as Squeezy Ball; Jon Glaser as Tape; Brooke Dillman as Josie
“Worms of In-Rear-Ment” airing Sunday, Oct. 4: Linda tries to take her family to the symphony on free admission night, but her efforts are thwarted by a pinworm epidemic in the all-new “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Guest Voice Cast: Brian Huskey as Clerk; David Herman as Mr. Frond
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 93
Here’s when 92 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.