‘Bob’s Burgers': The Belchers Face an Epidemic in New Season 11 Promo (Exclusive Video)

“Bob’s Burgers” is back with a new season later this month and, much like the rest of us, the Belcher family is facing a public health crisis.

A new promo for the upcoming 11th season released by Fox on Tuesday, teases an upcoming episode titled “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” in which a pinworm epidemic hits the local community, derailing Linda’s plans to take her family to the symphony. Maybe not a global coronavirus pandemic, but still pretty bad.

The new season of “Bob’s Burgers” premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 on Fox.

“Bob’s Burgers” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also executive producer.

Read descriptions of the first two episodes of the season below.

“Dream A Little Bob of Bob” airing Sunday, Sept. 27: Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her – in the all-new “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” season premiere episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest Voice Cast: Andy Kindler as Mort; Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder; Jack McBrayer as Squeezy Ball; Jon Glaser as Tape; Brooke Dillman as Josie

“Worms of In-Rear-Ment” airing Sunday, Oct. 4: Linda tries to take her family to the symphony on free admission night, but her efforts are thwarted by a pinworm epidemic in the all-new “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest Voice Cast: Brian Huskey as Clerk; David Herman as Mr. Frond