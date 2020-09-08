Go Pro Today

‘Bob’s Burgers': The Belchers Face an Epidemic in New Season 11 Promo (Exclusive Video)

Fox animated comedy returns Sunday, Sept. 27

| September 8, 2020 @ 11:43 AM

“Bob’s Burgers” is back with a new season later this month and, much like the rest of us, the Belcher family is facing a public health crisis.

A new promo for the upcoming 11th season released by Fox on Tuesday, teases an upcoming episode titled “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” in which a pinworm epidemic hits the local community, derailing Linda’s plans to take her family to the symphony. Maybe not a global coronavirus pandemic, but still pretty bad.

The new season of “Bob’s Burgers” premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 on Fox.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“Bob’s Burgers” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also executive producer.

Read descriptions of the first two episodes of the season below.

“Dream A Little Bob of Bob” airing Sunday, Sept. 27: Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her – in the all-new “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” season premiere episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest Voice Cast: Andy Kindler as Mort; Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder; Jack McBrayer as Squeezy Ball; Jon Glaser as Tape; Brooke Dillman as Josie

“Worms of In-Rear-Ment” airing Sunday, Oct. 4: Linda tries to take her family to the symphony on free admission night, but her efforts are thwarted by a pinworm epidemic in the all-new “Worms of In-Rear-Ment” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest Voice Cast: Brian Huskey as Clerk; David Herman as Mr. Frond

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 93

Here’s when 92 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content