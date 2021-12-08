‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator ‘Mystified’ Netflix Didn’t Edit Trans Jokes From Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg says he is “mystified” that Netflix didn’t edit trans jokes from Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up comedy special, “The Closer.” Bob-Waksberg added that the streaming service once cut out jokes about David Fincher from an episode of his animated comedy.

“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s [sic] deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited,” he tweeted as the start of a thread on Tuesday. “Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”

Bob-Waksberg later walked back (his memory of) Netflix’s reasoning for asking the scene be removed.

But first…

“Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn’t remember it,” he continued. “Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it’s a dumb scene. My point was it’s silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

Bob-Waksberg said he would release the scene (in script form) if 100 people donated any amount to charity Trans Lifeline. The offer brought in more than $2,000. True to his word, readers can find the deleted scene at the bottom of this story.

Later still, Bob-Waksberg went back and re-read Netflix’s note, concluding: “I think probably they just didn’t think it was that funny. In any case, the show didn’t suffer without it.”

But he still had one more point to make about Chappelle.

“For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it’s remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse,” Bob-Waksberg wrote, referring to Dave leaving “Chappelle’s Show” in its prime.

Below is the removed scene. But first, some context, straight from the creator himself.

“Amidst Princess Carolyn’s busy day of agency mergers and projects falling apart, PC has ALSO been recruited by Brenda to organize a baby shower for Kristin,” he provided, adding: “Who are Brenda and Kristin? Apparently Princess Carolyn’s friends who would have surely become fan favorites.”

“Can Princess Carolyn go to the baby shower and ALSO find a cool director for her new project?” the setup continued. And might that cool director be someone who happened to be concurrently producing a different show with Netflix?!”