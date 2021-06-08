Fox News premiered two new shows this weekend and both took the top ratings in their respective time slots, according to early Nielsen Media Research ratings data.

“Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs at 10 p.m. ET Saturdays, was the most-watched cable news program all weekend. It took in 1.751 million total average viewers, of whom an average of 307,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. Comparatively, CNN took in an average of 469,000 total viewers in that time slot, with 90,000 in the key demo. (CNN was screening a movie, “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m., so Bongino’s show competed with the final hour of the film.) MSNBC, meanwhile, brought in an average of 429,000 total viewers for “American Voices With Alicia Menendez.” Of those, 75,000 were in the demo, on average.

In Sunday’s 7 p.m. ET hour, “Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy” brought in an average of 1.292 million total viewers, with 156,000 of them in the demo. “CNN Newsroom” took in an average of 496,000, of whom 89,000 were demo viewers. MSNBC’s “American Voices” saw a total average of 458,000 viewers Sunday at 7, with 66,000 of them in the demo.

The competition wasn’t just external: Bongino’s “Unfiltered” produced a 56% increase in total viewers and a 64% percent increase in demo viewers versus Fox News’ 10 p.m. Saturday offering from the second quarter. “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” had a 39% total-viewer increase and a 16% demo increase compared to its second quarter predecessor at Fox News, too.

Fox News announced the two men’s new shows in mid-May. “Unfiltered” replaced Greg Gutfeld’s weekend show, which recently transitioned into a nightly primetime program on Fox News. Gutfeld and his team have been working on their mission to challenge left-leaning late-night programming for viewers, with some success, but they left the 10 p.m. Saturday slot open in their wake.