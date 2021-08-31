Bonnaroo Music Fest Canceled Due to Recent Floods

The Bonnaroo music festival that was set to take place in Manchester, Tennessee beginning Thursday has been canceled, not because of concerns over COVID-19 but because of recent flooding in the region.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” the festival said in a statement on Tuesday.

They continued: “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

The festival added that all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They hope to invite people back to “The Farm” in 2022.

Bands such as Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator were among those set to headline the music festival. The festival had rescheduled from its normal date in June after being canceled last year due the pandemic, but other previously confirmed artists such as Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae had also been forced to pull out of the festival.

Guests would have been welcomed back this year but with the requirement that attendees are either fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to arrival on the Bonnaroo Farm.

Lollapalooza managed to carry on earlier this summer, though Coachella was canceled from its spot in April and has already sold out for April 2022.