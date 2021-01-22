Bonnie Fuller Buys Full Ownership of Hollywood Life From Penske Media

Hollywood Life president and editor in chief Bonnie Fuller will assume full ownership and operations of the brand beginning Jan. 31.

Fuller founded Hollywood Life in 2009 and has co-owned it with Penske Media Corporation since then. She is buying out PMC’s stake to assume full ownership of the company, which has grown to include its website as well as social media channels and a podcast hosted by Fuller. Hollywood Life is known for its exclusive video interviews.

PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske said in a statement, “Bonnie Fuller is an undeniable talent and pioneer in entertainment news. Over the last decade, she and the first-rate Hollywood Lifeteam have built an exceptional brand. We are excited to support the transition to a fully owned Bonnie Fuller organization, and watch this dynamic entrepreneur take Hollywood Life forward.”

Fuller re-launched Us Weekly for Wenner Media in 2002. Prior to that, she launched the American version of Marie Claire in 1996 and became editor in chief of Cosmopolitan that same year.

In her own statement, Fuller said, “Jay Penske and PMC have been tremendous partners who have unwaveringly supported Hollywood Life, and I am grateful and very excited for the opportunity to build upon our success. As we transition to an independent company, we will continue to evolve and explore ways we can expand our engagement with our very loyal audience.”