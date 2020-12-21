Bono, Halsey and Pharrell Williams Join Cast of ‘Sing 2’

Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti will be lending their vocal talents to the Illumination Entertainment/Universal animated film “Sing 2.”

The trio joins a voice cast that already includes returning stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll, who will be reprising their roles from 2016’s “Sing.”

In “Sing 2,” which is set to open in theaters Dec. 22, 2021, Buster Moon (McConaughey) and his cast of underdogs push their talents beyond their local theater, hoping for a shot to perform at the most prestigious venue in the entertainment capital of the world: The Crystal Tower Theater. To do that, though, they’ll first have to impress the powerful and egotistical entertainment mogul–and likely gangster–wolf Jimmy C (Bobby Cannavale)- and prove that they are worthy of his stage. Crystal agrees to give them their chance on one condition: Buster and his crew will have to coax the world’s most reclusive rock legend, lion Clay Calloway (Bono, in his animated film debut), out of self-imposed seclusion after the death of his wife and persuade him to perform in the show. As the characters each face obstacles on their journey to opening night, their shared joy in the music and their unflagging optimism are a reminder that anything is possible when everyone works as a team toward a shared dream.

Williams plays Alfonso, a kind elephant ice-cream-truck owner who becomes the first crush of shy elephant Meena (Kelly). Halsey voices Jimmy Crystal’s teenage daughter, Porsche, who’s as entitled as she is talented.

Letitia Wright plays a streetwise feline dancer who helps earnest gorilla Johnny (Egerton) regain his confidence while learning his choreography. Andre plays a self-important yak who is cast in the stage production opposite Meena in a romantic duet, and Peretti voices Jimmy Crystal’s haughty canine assistant and talent scout.

Witherspoon returns as harried mother pig, Rosita, Johansson reprises her role as rocker porcupine Ash, and Kroll returns as the world’s most ultra-fabulous porcine artiste, Gunter.

“Sing” 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.