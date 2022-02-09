If you’re planning on watching “The Book of Boba Fett” finale, don’t exit out of the Disney+ app once the credits start rolling. Consider this your spoiler-free heads up that there is a mid-credits scene that adds to the story you just watched and tees up a potential future storyline in the “Star Wars” universe.

The first season of the Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett” came to an end with Episode 7, which featured Temuera Morrison’s titular Boba Fett making a last stand with some friends (including Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand). While the show has been generally less revealing than the first Disney+ Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” the finale episode delivers on some fan-favorite characters and boasts a ton of action.

The existence of “The Book of Boba Fett” was first announced in the credits scene for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale, but we can safely say here that the credits scene for “Boba Fett” does not announce any new “Star Wars” shows or a return date for the flagship “Mandalorian” series. It’s purely a character tease in the vein of all those Marvel movies.

We still don’t have a premiere date for “The Mandalorian” Season 3, but the Star Wars universe is continuing to expand on Disney+. The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen, is expected to debut this year as is the “Rogue One” spinoff series “Andor” starring Diego Luna. There’s also an “Ahsoka” series starring Rosario Dawson, continuing the adventures of the character who made her live-action debut in “The Mandalorian” Season 2 and who popped up for a cameo in “The Book of Boba Fett.” And there’s also a more secretive new series called “The Acolyte” in the works from “Russian Doll” director Leslye Headland.

All of this to say, “The Book of Boba Fett” is only the beginning.