Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has revived his Kazakhstani character Borat for a new film in which he continues to journey across the U.S. and even fight the coronavirus…even if it’s trying to smash it with a frying pan.

In the first full trailer for the film, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, he also disguises himself as Donald Trump at the 2020 CPAC convention — and interrupts a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at the annual gathering of conservatives.

The disguise was necessary. The first “Borat” film became such a wild success in 2006 that Baron Cohen eventually vowed that he would retire the character. And sure enough, as Borat tries to travel America this time and spread the word of his home country, he’s a bit too recognizable. Cohen has to cover his head with a paper bag to try to avoid his now massive fame…which is still “very nice.”

Also Read: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' New Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Give His Life for the Revolution (Video)

In his stunt at CPAC, Baron Cohen’s Borat dons a fat suit and a Trump mask and drags a woman over his shoulder and calls out to Pence while the vice president speaks on stage (yes, this really happened).

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Borat convince a Republican family to allow him to stay with them during the pandemic, and as quarantine starts to get long, they’re quick to reveal their true colors, admitting they believe that Democrats are far worse than the virus.

Borat also has a new traveling companion this time around, a daughter played by Irina Nowak. Together they have some uncomfortable interactions when she tries on a dress at a store but also wears the see-through bag the dress was in to go along with it.

Just as the first “Borat” had a wacky long title, so does its sequel, or “Subsequent Moviefilm,” as it’s called. The full title for “Borat 2” is “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Also Read: Rudy Giuliani Says He Called the NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen After Prank Interview

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is directed by Jason Woliner (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Nathan For You”) and comes from a script by Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern.

The film was produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines and executive produced by Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer and Stuart Miller.

Check it out above.