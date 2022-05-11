Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled project from Jason Woliner, described by the streamer as “mind-bending.”

The series will mesh “fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale,” per Peacock. It is said to be in the style of the director’s work on “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” Peacock said in a release.

Executive producers on the project are Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures), Megan Ellison (Annapurna), Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck (Caviar). Tyler Ben-Amotz (Caviar) is a producer.

Caviar will produce the series with Rogen and Goldberg as part of their overall deal with Lionsgate. The show’s production companies are Point Grey Studios and Caviar.

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

“This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year,” Lionsgate Television EVP & head of scripted development Scott Herbst said in a statement. “This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”

Woliner is a writer, director and former child actor.