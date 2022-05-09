Looking for a way to watch the world’s largest international song contest? Well, you’re in luck.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will stream on Peacock in the United States, beginning this Tuesday. The first semi-final will air at 3 p.m. ET on May 10.

The second semi-final will follow on May 12 at 3 p.m. ET, concluding with the grand final at 3 p.m. ET on May 14.

“Fans can expect breathtaking performances from some of the world’s best singers and songwriters,” a description of this year’s competition reads.

This year, the Peacock stream of the competition is hosted by superfan Johnny Weir — which will air live from Los Angeles. Weir is a two-time Olympian and a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event, organized each year from the European Broadcasting Union. For the competition, participating member broadcasters send a new song to represent their nation. This year, the competition is taking place in Italy following the country’s 2021 win with the song “Zitti e buoni” by Måneskin, who recently played the Coachella festival.