Tony Award Nominations: 7 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Daniel Craig to ‘MJ’

"MJ: The Musical," Daniel Craig in Macbeth (Matthew Murphy, Joan Marcus)
This year's Tony Award nominations are out, and there are some big surprises and starry snubs in the mix.
Snub: Daniel Craig was passed over for his lead role in director Sam Gold's "Macbeth." Costar Ruth Negga did score a nomination for her Lady Macbeth, and the production picked up two other nods in technical categories.
Surprise: "MJ: The Musical" landed 10 nominations, including Best Musical, despite a lot of public misgivings about its depiction of the controversial pop star, who died in 2009 amid accusations of sexual misconduct.
Snub: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were both overlooked for their revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite." In fact, the show scored just one nomination, for Jane Greenwood's costumes.
Surprise: All three stars of the now-shuttered drama "The Lehman Trilogy" managed to score nominations for the production: Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester.
Snub: While the musical "Six" scored eight nominations, including for Best Musical, none of the six leading ladies playing the wives of Henry VIII landed a leading actress nomination.
Surprise: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Michael Oberholtzer and "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams all scored featured actor nods for the revival of "Take Me Out."
Snub: The Beanie Feldstein-led revival of "Funny Girl" was left off the Best Musical Revival list -- and score just one nomination, for supporting actor Jared Grimes.