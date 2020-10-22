‘Borat’ Sequel Drops Right Before the Final Trump-Biden Debate Starts

Update: Though a watch party for the “Borat” sequel was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PT, the movie hit Amazon Prime Video shortly before 5:30 p.m. PT.

In a particularly inspired bit of trolling, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat,” launched just before the start of the final Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate on Thursday evening.

The movie became available on Amazon Prime Video as of 5:23 p.m. PT, according to a tweet from the director. Viewers can also join in on a live watch party that begins at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET that will be followed by a Q&A session and “dance party” with Baron Cohen’s Borat.

So, to recap: You can either watch the debate that had to add a mute button to keep Trump from constantly interrupting and talking over Biden, or you can watch “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Directed by Jason Woliner and starring Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” comes 14 years after the original “Borat” film, a satirical mockumentary following a fictional Kazakh journalist who travels to the U.S. In the sequel, Baron Cohen’s Borat returns to the U.S. to bring a gift to Vice President Mike Pence in the hopes that President Trump will consider Kazakhstan to be a U.S. ally, alongside Russia, North Korea, and Brazil. Hijinks ensue when the gift — a monkey — is no longer an option, and Borat finds that his daughter (played by Bakalova) has stowed away in the monkey’s crate during the journey.

The movie gained more attention this week on social media when critics’ reviews of the films published and it came out that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared to be in a compromising scene with his hands down his pants. (Giuliani has argued that he was just tucking in his shirt.)

RSVP for the watch party here or watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.