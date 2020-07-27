Boris Epshteyn Unloads on C-SPAN After Feeling Threatened by Anti-Trump Caller (Video)

The strategic adviser for coalitions demanded Sunday, “So now you’ve got people on your air threatening our lives?”

| July 27, 2020 @ 11:21 AM
Boris Epshteyn

Sinclair Broadcasting

During a Sunday appearance on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Boris Epshteyn became angry when host Jesse J. Holland continued taking callers after one caller made Epshteyn feel threatened for being a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The caller said, “I just want to say to this guy, this morning, a Trump supporter was killed, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee. I don’t know if you got that news but the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to come in because they got weapons and there’s going to be a lot of bloodshed when they come, so that’s all I got to say.”

He identified himself as a Democrat and was speaking about the kinds of federal agents who have been descending on Portland, Oregon amid protests in a cloud of mystery and with Trump’s support.

“What’s that supposed to mean? So now you’ve got people on your air threatening our lives? Is that what it is, Jesse?” Epshteyn asked.

Holland moved to take another call, but Epshteyn tried to stop him.

“I don’t think we should keep going. We just had a caller call in and said shooting Trump supporters is right,” said Epshteyn, who serves as Trump’s strategic adviser for coalitions. “Anybody who’s a Democrat or independent should listen to what that gentleman just said and realize where the Democrats are in this country: They’re threatening our lives. It’s disgusting. It’s despicable and it’s criminal.”

He added his hope that the Secret Service investigates the call, then later posted the whole moment to Twitter.

