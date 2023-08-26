One of the final comedy films of the summer has arrived — Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” (2023). Co-written by Seligman, who directs, and Rachel Sennott, who stars as one of the main characters, the queer comedy film watches two unpopular teens plot a way to win over their popular crushes. They ultimately decide that a fight club is the best way to do this.

The antics of the Rockbridge Falls football team take a subplot to this main thread, until, of course, the two leading players realize what the club scheme is really all about. Some other conflicts of interest arise as the film goes on.

Here are the cast and characters of “Bottoms”: