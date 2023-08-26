One of the final comedy films of the summer has arrived — Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” (2023). Co-written by Seligman, who directs, and Rachel Sennott, who stars as one of the main characters, the queer comedy film watches two unpopular teens plot a way to win over their popular crushes. They ultimately decide that a fight club is the best way to do this.
The antics of the Rockbridge Falls football team take a subplot to this main thread, until, of course, the two leading players realize what the club scheme is really all about. Some other conflicts of interest arise as the film goes on.
Here are the cast and characters of “Bottoms”:
PJ (Rachel Sennott)
PJ, who loves overalls and suspenders, has a huge crush on Brittany (Kaia Gerber), and her hopeless romanticism combined with her refusal to quit leads her to take this crush to extreme lengths. PJ has been best friends with Josie (Ayo Edebiri) since the first grade, and the two lesbian best friends complement each other in opposite ways.
Rachel Sennott helped write “Bottoms,” and she has also starred as Danielle in “Shiva Baby” (2020) and Alice in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022). She voice acts in “Teenage Euthanasia,” and she plays Leia in “The Idol.”
Josie (Ayo Edebiri)
Josie has the opposite personality of PJ. She’s shy, but she has wit and will show it if she’s comfortable enough. Josie’s dream girl is Isabel (Havana Rose Liu). Josie’s quieter nature pairs well with PJ’s brazenness.
Ayo Edebiri has become a star of “The Bear,” portraying Chef Sydney Adamu. She also voices Glory in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Edebiri also has writing and producing credits on “What We Do in the Shadows,” and she appeared as Ayesha in “Abbott Elementary.” She also plays Janet Walch in “Theater Camp,” and she voices Missy Foreman-Greenwald in “Big Mouth.”
Isabel (Havana Rose Liu)
Isabel is gorgeous and best friends, or attached at the hip, to Brittany. She also dates the problematic quarterback of the high school football team Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine). She deserves better, obviously, and Josie hopes that she can be the person for Isabel.
Havana Rose Liu appeared as Bailey in “The Sky Is Everywhere” (2022), Darby in “No Edit” (2022) on Hulu and Sarah in the short Netflix series “The Char” starring Sandra Oh.
Brittany (Kaia Gerber)
Brittany admits that her identity is pretty wrapped up in Isabel’s, so she kind of just follows Isabel around all the time. But her fashion is awesome, from the fuzzy bucket hat she wears to her designer-cut pants.
Kaia Gerber has appeared as a Starlet in “Babylon” (2022) and “American Horror Story” as Kendall Carr. She is also a model, and she is dating “Elvis” star Austin Butler.
Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine)
Jeff is the quarterback on the Vikings football team, but we don’t get to see him in too much action other than his horrendous behavior toward PJ, Josie and even at times his girlfriend. Key fact, Jeff is allergic to pineapple juice.
Nicholas Galitzine recently appeared in Prime Video’s rom-com adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s novel, “Red, White & Royal Blue” as Prince Henry. He also starred as Luke in “Purple Hearts” on Netflix. Other major roles include Prince Robert in “Cinderella” alongside Camilla Cabello and the upcoming role of George in the “Mary & George” TV series.
Tim (Miles Fowler)
While Jeff is definitely the beauty of the toxic male football team, Tim is the brains. It is Tim who gets to the bottom (no pun intended) of what the female fight club that PJ and Josie startup. Tim also acts as Jeff’s security guard and butler, serving his every need.
Miles Fowler has starred as Trevor Daniels in “The Resident,” Simeon Booker in “Women of the Movement” and Lew Alcindor Jr. in “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers.”