Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers to Develop Untitled Nightclub Comedy for Searchlight

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, co-hosts of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, are developing an untitled comedy for Searchlight Pictures.

The comedy duo will write and star in a comedy based on “Why Didn’t Chris and Dan Get Into Berghain?”, a multi-part episode of the podcast “Search Engine.” In it, a pair of Americans travel across the world to try to get into Berghain, the world’s most exclusive nightclub.

Olivia Gerke and Oly Obst will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment, with PJ Vogt and Sruthi Pinnamaneni co-producing. VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Daniel Yu are overseeing the project for Searchlight.

Yang and Rogers previously worked with Searchlight on “Fire Island,” a queer romcom that was released on Hulu in 2022. Their podcast, “Las Culturistas,” is a two-time recipient iHeart Radio’s Podcast of the Year award and has spawned its own awards show which aired on Bravo earlier this year.

Yang, a five-time Emmy nominee, is a current cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and can be seen in theaters in Universal’s “Wicked: For Good.” He is part of the voice cast of Warner Bros.’ upcoming adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat” due out November 2026. Rogers most recently was seen in the Lionsgate comedy “Good Fortune” and in the most recent season of the Apple TV series “Palm Royale.”

Yang and Rogers are represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello. Vogt & Pinnamaneni are repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen. The deal was brokered by UTA.