Bowen Yang Recalls ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Who Made ‘Multiple Cast Members’ Cry | Video

When Andy Cohen asked Bowen Yang about the worst “Saturday Night Live” host he’d ever worked with, the comedian had an answer ready.

Although he didn’t name names, Yang revealed that the guilty party was a guy — although it seemed even revealing their gender was more than he intended.

“This man who… this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” Yang told Cohen on the Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live” alongside frequent collaborator Matt Rogers.

Yang was hired as a writer in 2018 for Season 44 before being bumped up to on-camera talent for Season 45, so the range of suspects is a long one. However, Rogers offered a small hint, adding, “He’s got new PR and everything.”

Yang recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC sketch show, and his third as outstanding supporting actor.

“Saturday Night Live” returns for its landmark 50th season Sept. 28 on NBC.

Ahead of the new season, cast members Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson confirmed that they would not be back. Kearney, who uses they/them pronouns, first joined “SNL” in 2022 as a featured player for Season 48. Johnson, who was on the show for four seasons, said there was no “bad blood” and “no bridges burned” about her exit.

“SNL” fans can also look forward to Jason Reitman’s movie about the show’s legendary first season. “Saturday Night” and its all-star cast hit theaters on Oct. 11.