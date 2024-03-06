At Last, the Box Office Has a Variety of Promising Films Again

After weeks of box office struggles, theaters are finally heading into a weekend where multiple films could bring a diverse crowd of moviegoers into their auditoriums.

Along with the critically praised “Dune: Part Two,” which has grossed $89 million domestically over four days, a pair of bears will arrive on the big screen. There’s the goofy panda bear Po in Universal/DreamWorks’ family film “Kung Fu Panda 4,” and there’s the monstrous teddy bear Chauncey in Lionsgate/Blumhouse’s “Imaginary.”

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is currently tracking to take the No.1 spot with an opening weekend of at least $56 million, with rival distributors saying the film has a chance to top $60 million.