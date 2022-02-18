Brad Lambert, Embattled Hollywood Manager to TikTok Stars, Loses 3 Sponsorship Deals

Brad Lambert, a Hollywood talent manager representing TikTok and other social media stars, has lost three major sponsorship deals as scrutiny of his business operations has grown — including in an investigation published Wednesday by TheWrap. The tech company Elgato, CLX Gaming and National CineMedia (NCM)’s “Noovie” have all severed ties with Lambert or plan to do so, TheWrap has learned.

CLX Gaming, which makes custom high-end desktop PCs for gamers and content creators, is actively looking to terminate a one-year contract signed last year with Lambert, a spokesman told TheWrap. The representative declined to discuss why it had signed Lambert originally, or the terms of the deal.

A rep for Elgato, which makes audiovisual technology for content creators on all video sharing platforms, said Lambert’s contract with the company expired late last year and wasn’t renewed. At time of publication, Lambert still had Elgato tagged on his social media bios.

And NCM’s “Noovieverse,” an original video series hosted by the leading pop culture and influential voices around the Marvel Studios and DC Comics universes, has also cut ties with Lambert after including him in an episode with one of Lambert’s former clients — Matt Ramos, aka Supes, a 20-year-old TikTok superstar with 2.7 million followers.

“Two of the influencers we featured while testing the concept last fall were Brad Lambert and Matt Ramos, who co-hosted the initial segment about the December film release ‘Spider Man: No Way Home,'” an NCM spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. However, producers have continued the series with Ramos and a rotating group of other social media stars as co-hosts. “As of today, we do not have any plans to feature Brad Lambert in future segments,” the rep said.

Neither Lambert nor his attorney responded to TheWrap’s repeated requests for comment.

At least one top Hollywood manager told TheWrap that it was “super unusual” for a talent manager to negotiate sponsorship deals and hosting gigs for himself alongside his clients, raising questions about whether he was really working in their best interest.

In an investigation by TheWrap, many of Lambert’s former clients and would-be clients recounted examples of unprofessional behavior by Lambert, ranging from résumé-padding to credit-hogging to shameless self-promotion to botched contract negotiations that undervalued their work in the marketplace.

At best, his former clients and associates painted a portrait of a charming but bumbling wannabe Hollywood player with a largely imaginary contact list of industry figures. At worst, they said, he’s a shark who lures impressionable young social media talent with promises of riches and glory, then leverages their hard-earned followings to boost his own personal fame and fortune. (Lambert vehemently denied any wrongdoing.)