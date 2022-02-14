TikTok Can Circumvent Apple and Google Privacy Protections and Access Full User Data, 2 Studies Say (Exclusive)

by | February 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The popular Beijing-based app has ”carte blanche“ in gathering users’ data, cypersecurity experts say

TikTok can circumvent security protections on Apple and Google app stores and uses device tracking that gives TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance full access to user data, according to the summaries of two major studies obtained by TheWrap that appear to confirm longstanding concerns raised by privacy experts about the popular video-sharing app.

The studies, conducted by “white hat” cybersecurity experts that hack for the public good, were completed in November 2020 and January 2021. TheWrap verified the studies and confirmed their conclusions with five independent experts.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Demand for HBO/HBO Max Originals Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Charts
hollywood covid production mask

California May Drop Its Mask Mandates, But Hollywood Won’t
Dr. Phil

Latest ‘Dr. Phil’ Workplace Accusations Come Amid a Bid to Reclaim Ratings Dominance
Beijing Olympics

How Downhill Are Beijing’s Winter Olympics Ratings (So Far) vs. 2018?

Can Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Showdown Sack Last Year’s 14-Year Ratings Low?
covid film production

Hollywood Studios, Guilds Consider Change to COVID-19 Testing for Infected Workers
kenneth branagh death on the nile poirot

Can ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Marry Me’ Wake Up the Box Office on Super Bowl Weekend?
MacGruber: Coronavirus - SNL

Hulu’s Most In-Demand Shows in January Were All Non-Hulu Originals, From ‘SNL’ to ‘The Golden Girls’ | Charts
bel-air

How ‘Bel-Air’ Went From a Fake YouTube Trailer to Peacock’s Biggest Bet
oscar box office

Why This Year’s Oscar Nominees Won’t Lift the Box Office – or Get Much Bump | Chart
all of us are dead

Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Makes Big Entrance on List of Most In-Demand New Shows