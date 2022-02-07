Can TikTok Make the Leap From Phones to TV Screens?

by | February 7, 2022 @ 2:34 PM

The social app’s content has big potential for advertising and content creator growth, streaming provider Atmosphere believes

As TikTok continues to gain momentum, the social media platform is beginning to experiment with bringing its content to screens bigger than the one you hold in your hand. While still early, experts are viewing the company’s move as beneficial for advertising and providing a new outlet for content creators.

In January, streaming provider Atmosphere partnered with TikTok to start delivering TV content to businesses in the U.S. The channel is built specifically to play in businesses from gyms to restaurants and serves up popular content on TikTok curated by a content team whose job is to sift through tens of thousands of hours of video content to re-create a viewer experience much like the popular app’s mobile version.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

