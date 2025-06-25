Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Hilariously Hijack ‘F1’ Interview With Heated Hot Dogs Debate | Video

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris embraced their “F1” characters in a hilariously combative game of “Agree to Disagree” with LADbible. After answering a series of questions, the co-stars decided to hijack the interview and ask a few of their own.

The video features an interviewer asking the “F1” stars to rank a series of statements on a scale of “Strongly Agree” to “Strongly Disagree” by placing glasses of water on different sections of a table. When the two are asked if a hotdog is a sandwich, the actors quickly devolve into their own series of questions.

“Who comes up with that one?” Pitt laughs. “No! Not at all!”

Idris begins to ask Pitt if he’s a burger guy or a hot dog guy before presenting a prompt of his own: “Burgers are better than hot dogs.” Idris and Pitt both put their glasses on “Strongly Disagree” before Idris, a burger fan, realizes he was confused by his own statement.

“Get your s–t together man!” Pitt replies. You can watch the delirious interview below.

Play video

Pitt and Idris star in “F1,” directed Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. Kosinski and Kruger share a story credit on the film. The Apple film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who was forced to retire following a bad crash. F1 team owner Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) approaches Hayes with a way out of retirement: join his team and train rookie hotshot Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix.

Hayes and Pearce follow the classic film archetype of a veteran and rookie, equally stubborn, who continually butt heads throughout the story. In their “Agree to Disagree” interview, the pair channels this energy in a hilarious fashion.

Idris’ hot dog vs. hamburger prompt launches Pitt into a minor spiel about the hot dog (and the hamburger) as symbols of Americana summertime. The pair then begin rapid-fire asking each other follow-ups: “Onions?” Idris asks. “Absolutely. Cheese?” Pitt replies. “Yes,” Idris nods.

The interview goes off the track in a similar fashion several times over. At one point, the duo debates whether football or American football reigns supreme. Later, they discuss whether food terms like “cookie” or “biscuit” are superior.

“You are so American, man,” Idris sighs. “Yeah!” Pitt shoots back. “No s–t!”

At the end of the interview, the pair are given a final prompt: “I love working with the person opposite me.” Both actors jokingly hover over “Strongly Disagree” before moving their glasses to “Strongly Agree.” Idris and Pitt then awkwardly shake hands across the table.

“Do we have any hand sani?” Pitt asks.

“F1” releases in theaters Friday, June 27.