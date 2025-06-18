‘F1’ Star Damson Idris Plays Coy When Asked About Joining ‘Black Panther’ | Video

Has the Marvel Cinematic Universe found its next Black Panther?

While doing press for Joseph Kosinski’s “F1: The Movie” on Wednesday, lead Damson Idris hesitated to answer a question from Craig Melvin on “The Today Show.” When the host addressed speculation that Idris could possibly be taking on the Black Panther mantle in the MCU, he urged the actor to answer with a simple yes or no.

“Yes-no!” Idris playfully shouted back after a pause. You can watch the clip from “The Today Show” below.

Idris has become a fan-favorite casting option in recent months amid his rising popularity tied to “F1,” as well as his years on “Snowfall.” These casting rumors clearly reached NBC, with Melvin saying, “By the way, the ‘Yes-no’ means yes!” following the coy response.

Melvin then took a more low-stakes approach, asking Idris if he would accept the role of Black Panther if offered. Idris finally replied with a simple, “Yes.”

Questions of an eventual Black Panther recasting continue years after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman at age 43 in 2020. The MCU laid T’Challa to rest in the opening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” allowing Letitia Wright’s Shuri (T’Challa’s sister) to ascend to the mantle.

Were Shuri to retire the costume, there are multiple avenues Marvel could take to get Idris in the mix. “Wakanda Forever” introduced T’Challa II, the child of T’Challa and his partner Nakia. A timeskip or timeline shenanigans could allow T’Challa II to age up for a potential Idris portrayal. With “Avengers: Secret Wars” coming in just a few years, the MCU could likewise take a page from the Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s comic of the same name, using the multiverse event to alter characters (and castings) within the movie universe.

Either way, you can catch Idris in “F1” when it races into theaters on June 27.