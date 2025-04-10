Ryan Coogler Recalls Disney Execs ‘Freaked Out’ Because Chadwick Boseman Didn’t Break Character on ‘Black Panther’ Set

Ryan Coogler remembers Chadwick Boseman had Disney executives a little worried because he stayed in character while filming “Black Panther.”

While on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his upcoming movie “Sinners,” Coogler explained that during production “Black panther,” Boseman maintained the African accent he used in the film while speaking to a small group of Disney executives who visited the set.

“[Chad] pulled up and [he was talking in] T’Challa’s accent, and they was freaked out,” Coogler said. “I was like, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working, man. He don’t turn it off till we wrap.’ And no shame or embarrassment in that — that’s how he was moving.”

The director also recalled how working with Boseman on the 2018 Marvel film – which would go on to be the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards – altered his life.

“He changed my life. He was the kind of teacher who you never knew you was getting a lesson when he taught,” Coogler said.

He later added: “He moved at an old-school pace and he took his time. He was always early; he was that type of dude.”

Boseman died in August 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was originally diagnosed with a Stage III cancer in 2016 but it progressed to Stage IV as the actor battled. All through the battle, Boseman continued to act.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” a statement from his family following the death read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Coogler’s latest movie, “Sinners,” stars his frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan, who also played Killmonger in “Black Panther.” Throughout shooting, the director asked Jordan the same question time and again.

“‘Hey bro, what would Chad do in this role,” Coogler said. “If he had this role, what would he do?’ ‘Cause Chad never broke action.”