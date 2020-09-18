Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Virtual Table Read (Video)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a virtual table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” on Thursday, a reading of the classic comedy for charity in order to support those suffering from the coronavirus.

The Internet was swooning at the reunion of the exes (who married in 2000 and divorced in 2005), including when they first greeted each other at the very top of the broadcast, and later as Aniston figuratively caught Pitt with his pants down as they read through the famous pool house, daydream scene that featured Phoebe Cates.

Aniston even did something of a costume change before she started the daydream scene, taking off her jacket to reveal a red top not unlike the bikini Cates wore as she emerged from the pool in Brad’s dreams. Here’s the (NSFW) actual scene set to “Moving in Stereo” as performed by Judge Reinhold and Cates if you’ve never seen it or just need a refresher, but check out Aniston’s read and her reading of the iconic line, “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were.”

The event also featured Sean Penn, who played the slacker and stoner Spicoli in the original film, but this time his character was portrayed by Shia LaBeouf, who performed from inside his car and was smoking as he read his lines.

Other stars included in the “Fast Times” table read were Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Dane Cook, Henry Golding, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, and of course, Morgan Freeman narrating and reading stage directions in the script.

Amy Heckerling directed the 1982 comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” from a screenplay by Cameron Crowe. The southern California teen comedy has become a classic in later years and is even notable for its early performances by not just Penn but also Jennifer Jason Leigh and even Forest Whitaker.

The reading wasn’t the first time Aniston and Pitt shared the screen; Pitt guest-starred on an episode of “Friends” while they were still married.

All the proceeds from the live-stream event benefited CORE and REFORM Alliance. The full live-stream is available here, and as of last night raised over $64,000 for charity.