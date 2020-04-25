Brad Pitt, as Dr. Fauci, Refutes Trump’s Ramblings in New ‘SNL At Home’ Cold Open (Video)
“SNL” didn’t bother with a cold open in the previous remote episode
Phil Owen | April 25, 2020 @ 8:52 PM
Last Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 9:08 PM
NBC brought out a second “SNL At Home” episode this week, and the show kicked off with another big celebrity cameo in the form of Brad Pitt delivering a solo sketch as America’s favorite disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Pitt began the sketch by thanking Fauci’s many fans.
“I’d like to thank all the older women in America who would send me supportive inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,” Pitt joked, before shifting to the main thrust of the sketch: making fun of Donald Trump for the odd things he says during his coronavirus press conferences.
The sketch consisted entirely of Pitt as Fauci and clips of Trump, almost like a sketch version of a late night show monologue.
Late in the sketch, Fauci addressed a rumor that has been going around for a while.
“Now there is a rumor that the president is going to fire me. Let’s see what he said about that,” Pitt said before “SNL” cut to a clip of Trump calling Fauci a “wonderful guy.”
“So yeah, I’m getting fired,” Pitt said. “But until then I’m going to be there putting out the facts for whoever is listening and when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.'”
Pitt ended this “SNL” cold open on a bit more somber note than usual as he removed his Fauci wig and broke the fourth wall.
“To the real Dr. Fauci: Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, First Responders and their families for being on the front line. And now live, kinda, from all across America, it’s Saturday night.”
You can watch the entire cold open from the latest “SNL At Home” episode in the video embedded up at the top of this post.
Brad Pitt did not act as “SNL” host in this episode by delivering a monologue after the credits. Instead, the show jumped straight into more celeb-filled sketches.
