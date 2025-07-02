Brad Pitt Explains Why He Joked About Bradley Cooper Losing ‘Maestro’ Awards Despite It Being ‘One of the Best Movies of This Decade’ | Video

Brad Pitt finally shed some light on why he poked fun at Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” losing so many awards, even though he thinks it’s one of the best films of the decade. The reason? A long-standing football rivalry with his friend who is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.



Pitt, a Springfield, MO, native and Kansas City Chiefs fan, went on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast this week to talk about “F1,” sports movies and his Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles rivalry with Cooper. Pitt also used the opportunity to praise “Maestro,” even though he made fun of its Oscar losses at the time of its release.

“He’s your prime Eagles fan,” the “F1” star said of Cooper who he awarded an Outstanding Performer of the Year award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“I have a confession to make: I’m friends with Bradley Cooper,” Pitt joked on the podcast. “He was getting an award for ‘Maestro,’ [which] is still probably one of the best movies of this decade. And I was giving him this award and he’s been nominated like 18 times for the Oscars.” In reality, Cooper has been nominated for 12.

Cooper directed, starred in and helped write the Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix and Pitt could not resist taking a dig at Cooper’s Philadelphia fandom during the 2024 The Santa Barbara International Film Festival awards ceremony.

“I closed with ‘Listen, he’s been nominated the 19,000th time. You know, if he doesn’t get it, it’s OK, he’s used to it. He’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan.’”

Despite his 12 nominations, Cooper has yet to win an Academy Award. Pitt has been nominated seven times as an actor and producer, winning one award for each.

Pitt’s speech about the Eagles came nearly one year after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia team in Super Bowl LVII. Both Kelce bothers played in the game on opposing teams. It was also soon after the Eagles had been eliminated from the 2024 post-season — with the Chiefs only days away from another victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

“I’m not saying that I have the power to affect a game in any way,” Pitt joked with the Kelce brothers. “I don’t adhere to that kind of hubris.”

“Oh, I do,” Jason responded.

Pitt followed his “Maestro” anecdote by referencing this year’s Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles — sans Jason — handily defeated the Chiefs. Pitt said Cooper “was happy this year.”

“We didn’t talk for two months,” Pitt deadpanned. “He gracefully let me hurt.”

You can watch Pitt’s “New Heights” interview in the video above..