Brad Pitt’s LA Home Burglarized as Actor Tours ‘F1’ Overseas

Thieves broke into a Los Angeles house owned by Brad Pitt on Wednesday night, and police are now seeking three suspects who made off with with an unknown amount of property.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the residence, located in the 300 block of N. Edgemont Street in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz, was burglarized after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Though they have not publicly confirmed that the house belongs to the Oscar-winning actor.

According to NBC News, which first reported the break-in, thieves scaled a fence and smashed the front window, then ransacked the house before leaving with the stolen property.

Pitt was not home at the time of the break-in, as the actor is currently in Europe promoting his new film “F1,” which premieres in the United States on Friday.

Pitt bought the house in 2023 for a reported $5.5 million, according Traded, a commercial real estate website.

It’s at least the second high profile robbery of a celebrity home in Los Angeles this year. in February, a house belonging to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was burglarized by a lone suspect who smashed the glass front door, ransacked the premises and fled the scene. The couple was not home at the time of the incident.