Brad Pitt Had Yet Another Unforgettable Fan Run-In While Filming ‘F1’: ‘We Had to Be Quick’

Brad Pitt and the cast of “F1” could not escape his stardom when shooting his Formula One summer blockbuster.

While shooting at Silverstone Circuit in England, home to the British Grand Prix, the “Fight Club” actor had a fan encounter that could have led to a serious on-set collision. Pitt’s co-star Damson Idris reminded the movie star of the run-in in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Thursday, saying the eager fan ran “right in the shot to get a picture with Brad.”

“This is when we’re on the grid. It’s at Silverstone, day two, we’re going to get our two takes to do our scene, it was approaching [Javier Bardem]. It’s packed. The real drivers are there,” Pitt said. “Cars are getting ready to start the race. We’re going to get two takes at this, and some fan comes up in the middle and goes, ‘Brad, can I get a picture? Can I get a picture?’”

Pitt stars in the Formula One film as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising driver who is brought back to the game to help his friend and former driver, Ruben Cervantes (Bardem), who is in danger of being ousted by the board of his racing team. With Hayes and British rookie Joshua Pearce (Idris), Ruben hopes to turn his failures into a winning season.

Fan run-ins became a special concern on the set of “F1.” Kerry Condon, who plays the technical director of the APX Grand Prix in the film, remembered another time when the cast and crew braced for more fan encounters for Pitt.

“We did the scene where you come back after our first race,” Condon said. “When you went to take your helmet off, we knew we had only a certain amount of takes before people would do the double-take and go, ‘Hey, hang on a minute. Do I know that person?’ We had to be quick because then people started to recognize you.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star turned the focus back on the film’s premise like a true pro, though, saying that being on the race track with real F1 drivers was “humbling.” He said he even felt a little embarrassed wearing the full gear in front of them.

“We have the real drivers there and we are telling a story about these drivers,” Pitt said. “It’s our respect and love for them and why we wanted to be there. At the same time, that respect and love, it’s just humbling. It was a bit embarrassing for me when we started to be in their suits and their shoes and their helmets.”

“But after a year and a half of that, they were so kind — I just felt like it was our own backyard.”

“F1” is playing in theaters now.