Brad Pitt Joins David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’ for Sony

Brad Pitt has joined David Leitch’s “Bullet Train” action movie for Sony Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Zak Olkewicz wrote the script for the film, which is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. Leitch and Kelly McCormick (“Atomic Blonde”) will produce the film through their company 87North, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

The project is described as a contained thriller in the vein of “Speed” and “Non-Stop” and can be shot on a closed set subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols. “Bullet Train” is being eyed for a fall shoot.

Pitt most recently starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other most recent acting credits include “Ad Astra” and “Deadpool 2,” which was directed by Leitch.

He also served as an executive producer on “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Irresistible” and “Kajillionaire.” He is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Leitch most recently directed “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs & Shaw,” and served as executive producer on “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” He is represented by WME, 42West and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.