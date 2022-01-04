Apple Studios is in negotiations to acquire a big-budget Formula One racing movie featuring star Brad Pitt and coming from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap Tuesday.

The untitled film has been shopped around town as a pitch package and will have Pitt appear as a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to coach a young racer and achieve his last shot at glory.

Ehren Kruger, who also wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” is writing the script for the racing film, and Jerry Bruckheimer is producing alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Pitt nearly made a racing movie years earlier with Kosinski called “Go Like Hell” in which Pitt would’ve portrayed legendary Cobra designer Carroll Shelby, only for a portion of that film and Shelby’s story to eventually become “Ford V. Ferrari” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Pitt is also starring in another project for Apple alongside George Clooney, which is also untitled but will be directed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts. The film is a thriller about two lone-wolf fixers who are both assigned to do the same job.

Pitt and Kosinski are represented by CAA, which handled the auction, and Pitt is also represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.