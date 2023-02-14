Brad Pitt Earned More than James Cameron in 2022

Brad Pitt landed on Forbes’ list of Top 10 Highest Paid Entertainers of 2022, thanks to the majority sale of his production company Plan B in December. According to Forbes, the actor/producer earned $113 million after all fees were paid and also earned $30 million from acting roles in “Bullet Train,” “Babylon” and “The Lost City.”

Through Plan B, Pitt has produced Oscar-winning films “Moonlight,” “12 Years A Slave” and “The Departed.”

Pitt, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” also took home a Best Picture statuette for “12 Years a Slave.”

He was outranked by Tyler Perry, who founded his own studio in Atlanta in 2015. Perry raked in $175 million in 2022 and has an estimated $1 billion fortune.

The complete top 10 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Performers of 2022:

1. Genesis, $230 million

2. Sting, $210 million

3. Tyler Perry, $175 million

4. “South Park” creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, $160 million

5. “The Simpsons” co-producers James L. Brooks & Matt Groening, $105 million

6. Brad Pitt, $110 million

7. Rolling Stones, $98 million

8. James Cameron, $95 million

9. Taylor Swift, $92 million

10. Bad Bunny, $88 million