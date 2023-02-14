We've Got Hollywood Covered
Brad Pitt Earned More than James Cameron in 2022

The ”Babylon“ star sold 60% of his Plan B production company, landing him on Forbes’ highest-paid in Hollywood list

| February 14, 2023 @ 5:43 PM
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)

Brad Pitt landed on Forbes’ list of Top 10 Highest Paid Entertainers of 2022, thanks to the majority sale of his production company Plan B in December. According to Forbes, the actor/producer earned $113 million after all fees were paid and also earned $30 million from acting roles in “Bullet Train,” “Babylon” and “The Lost City.”

Through Plan B, Pitt has produced Oscar-winning films “Moonlight,” “12 Years A Slave” and “The Departed.”

Pitt, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” also took home a Best Picture statuette for “12 Years a Slave.”

He was outranked by Tyler Perry, who founded his own studio in Atlanta in 2015. Perry raked in $175 million in 2022 and has an estimated $1 billion fortune.

The complete top 10 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Performers of 2022:
1. Genesis, $230 million
2. Sting, $210 million
3. Tyler Perry, $175 million
4. “South Park” creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, $160 million
5. “The Simpsons” co-producers James L. Brooks & Matt Groening, $105 million
6. Brad Pitt, $110 million
7. Rolling Stones, $98 million
8. James Cameron, $95 million
9. Taylor Swift, $92 million
10. Bad Bunny, $88 million

