Brad Pitt’s Plan B Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has signed a first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The deal will give Warner Bros. the exclusive options on all film projects, and the studio will also handle global distribution of all Plan B films.

The deal was announced by Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, alongside Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich and Production and Development President Courtenay Valenti.

Plan B’s film credits include “The Departed,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Eat, Pray, Love,” “The Tree of Life,” “Moneyball,” “World War Z,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Selma,” “The Big Short,” “Moonlight,” “Okja,” “Beautiful Boy,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Vice” and most recently, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Ad Astra” and “The King.”

Of course, “The Departed,” “12 Years a Slave”and “Moonlight” are Academy Award Best Picture winners. The production company’s other films, like “Selma,” “Vice”and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” received Oscar nominations.

Plan B is currently working on “Irresistible,” an upcoming political film written and directed by Jon Stewart, which will star Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis and Rose Byrne. The company also produced “Kajillionaire” and “Minari,” both Sundance films, the latter of which won the festival’s U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.

Variety first reported the news of the deal.