Brad Pitt’s Plan B Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros

Deal will give Warner Bros. the exclusive options on all film projects

| April 8, 2020 @ 11:48 AM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 11:58 AM
Plan B Brad Pitt Dede Gardner Jeremy Kleiner

Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has signed a first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The deal will give Warner Bros. the exclusive options on all film projects, and the studio will also handle global distribution of all Plan B films.

The deal was announced by Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, alongside Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich and Production and Development President Courtenay Valenti.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Gets Political in Oscar Speech, Faults Senate for No-Witness Impeachment Trial (Video)

Plan B’s film credits include “The Departed,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Eat, Pray, Love,” “The Tree of Life,” “Moneyball,” “World War Z,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Selma,” “The Big Short,” “Moonlight,” “Okja,” “Beautiful Boy,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Vice” and most recently, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Ad Astra” and “The King.”

Of course, “The Departed,” “12 Years a Slave”and “Moonlight” are Academy Award Best Picture winners. The production company’s other films, like “Selma,” “Vice”and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” received Oscar nominations.

Also Read: See How 'Ad Astra' Director James Gray Filmed the Moon Rover Chase Scene (Exclusive Video)

Plan B is currently working on “Irresistible,” an upcoming political film written and directed by Jon Stewart, which will star Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis and Rose Byrne. The company also produced “Kajillionaire” and “Minari,” both Sundance films, the latter of which won the festival’s U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.

Variety first reported the news of the deal.

22 Actors Digitally De-Aged on Film, From Brad Pitt to Robert De Niro (Photos)

  • Digital De-Aging Actors
  • Patrick Stewart Ian McKellen The Last Stand De-Aged 20th Century Fox
  • Brad Pitt Benjamin Button Young De-Aged Paramount Pictures
  • terminator_genisys Arnold Schwarzenegger De-Aged Paramount Pictures
  • Tron Legacy Jeff Bridges De-Aged Disney
  • Sylvester Stallone Grudge Match Warner Bros.
  • Orlando Bloom Desolation of Smaug New Line Cinema
  • Michael Douglas Ant Man De-Aged Disney
  • Pee-wee's Big Holiday Netflix
  • Civil War Robert Downey Jr De Aged Disney
  • Jennifer Connelly American Pastoral De-Aged Lionsgate
  • Peter Cushing Carrie Fisher Rogue One De-Aging Disney
  • Kurt Russell Guardians 2 De Aged Disney
  • johnny depp pirates de aged Disney
  • Colin Firth Kingsman de aged 20th Century Fox
  • Michelle Pfeiffer Ant-Man and the Wasp De-Aged Disney
  • Nick Fury Captain Marvel Samuel L Jackson Young De-Aged Disney
  • Stan Lee Avengers Endgame Cameo Disney
  • Gemini Man Will Smith Young De-Aged Paramount Pictures
  • The Irishman Robert De Niro Netflix
1 of 20

Will Smith is the latest actor to go under the digital knife in the sci-fi “Gemini Man”

Digital de-aging-- the act of making an actor look decades younger (or sometimes older) on screen by digitally smoothing out wrinkles and tightening jaw lines--is all the rage right now in the world of CGI. Why hope that a young, untested actor can be convincing as a lookalike Samuel L. Jackson when we have the real thing right here? Imagine photoshopping a picture for a magazine, but now do that over and over for every scene of a movie. It's not a complicated process, and the technology hasn't advanced drastically dating back to the first instance in 2006, but the VFX artists have matured to the point that filmmakers can go entire movies with a de-aged actor rather than just a few scenes. Here are just a few actors who have gone under the digital knife.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE